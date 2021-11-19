Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 53.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $364,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UMB Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in UMB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $107.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $782,273 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

