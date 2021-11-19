Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,071 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. boosted its position in Lennar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN opened at $111.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.