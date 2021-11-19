Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 13,267 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 1,062.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 920.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Accolade stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 57.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

