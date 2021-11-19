Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,063 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

HOPE opened at $15.31 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.