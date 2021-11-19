CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CUBXF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.
About CubicFarm Systems
