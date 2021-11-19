CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUBXF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

