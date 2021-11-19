CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 3,442 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total value of $477,680.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.01. 39,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $145.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.79.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

