Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Major Shareholder Sells $38,000,000.00 in Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,984. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $174,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the period.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

