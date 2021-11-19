Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.54

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.54 and traded as high as $7.97. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 9,399 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crown Crafts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 489,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Crafts during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.