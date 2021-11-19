CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.36.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $264.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -318.94 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $138.01 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

