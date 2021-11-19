CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after buying an additional 564,585 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $267.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.01 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.36.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

