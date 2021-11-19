CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 118.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 101.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock valued at $197,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.98 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFB. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

