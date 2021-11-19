CROAT Trading 32.4% Higher This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $464,384.15 and approximately $39.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,136,478 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

