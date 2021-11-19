Critical Contrast: Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Markforged and HTC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A HTC $197.07 million 3.96 -$201.70 million ($0.23) -4.14

Markforged has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HTC.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and HTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Markforged and HTC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markforged presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 79.83%. Given Markforged’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than HTC.

Summary

Markforged beats HTC on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

About HTC

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

