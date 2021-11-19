Critical Contrast: Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) vs. Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Coupa Software alerts:

1.1% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coupa Software and Liquid Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 1 7 12 1 2.62 Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coupa Software currently has a consensus target price of $297.53, suggesting a potential upside of 35.34%. Given Coupa Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupa Software and Liquid Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $541.64 million 30.06 -$180.12 million ($4.35) -50.54 Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 530.99 -$4.64 million ($0.41) -3.54

Liquid Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquid Media Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and Liquid Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -48.86% -17.63% -5.20% Liquid Media Group -14,555.88% -47.16% -40.84%

Risk and Volatility

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coupa Software beats Liquid Media Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.