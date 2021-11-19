Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,587 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $414,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $355.41 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $357.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

