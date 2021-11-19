Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 12.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

