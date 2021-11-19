Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Pippa Clark Sells 100,000 Shares

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) insider Pippa Clark sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42), for a total value of £109,000 ($142,409.20).

CRL stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.07 million and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.89. Creightons Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 136 ($1.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

