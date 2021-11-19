Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFRUY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

