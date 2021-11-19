Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFRUY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.
OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.
