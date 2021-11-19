Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $346.27.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $341.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $342.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

