Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 57,234 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 15.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.