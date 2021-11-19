Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the second quarter worth $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 188.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

