Credit Suisse AG Invests $2 Million in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $54.47 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

