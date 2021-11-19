Credit Suisse AG Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVV. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Universal in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE UVV opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.79%.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

