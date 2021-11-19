Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 2,913.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 548,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,762,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after buying an additional 37,385 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUK opened at $39.63 on Friday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

