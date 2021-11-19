Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $143.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.38.

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BAP opened at $120.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

