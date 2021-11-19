Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $143.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.38.
BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of BAP opened at $120.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
