Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 302 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

