Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 44 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $688.54.

Shares of ADBE opened at $670.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $628.87 and its 200 day moving average is $596.18. The company has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

