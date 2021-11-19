Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

