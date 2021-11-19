Cream Finance Market Cap Achieves $20.74 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 62.6% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $20.74 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $33.65 or 0.00059509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00220495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

