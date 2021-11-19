Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23.

COTY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 9,747,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,421,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.89.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

