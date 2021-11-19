Costco Wholesale Co.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales rose 17.5% during the month of October. Costco Wholesale’s stock climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $529.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $475.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.29. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $530.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

