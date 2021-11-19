Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lessened by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,044 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST opened at $529.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $530.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

