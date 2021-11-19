Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Costamare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.07. Costamare posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Costamare will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

CMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costamare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 352.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 241,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 420,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,655. Costamare has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

