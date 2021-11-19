Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.22

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $3.21. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 23,543 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $398.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.