Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 592,800 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the October 14th total of 377,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.9 days.

Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $902.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.50%.

CJREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.46.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

