Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Sells C$12,750.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director William John Clarke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,077.75.

William John Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cornerstone Capital Resources alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, William John Clarke sold 12,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

CVE CGP opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.99. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$5.86. The firm has a market cap of C$159.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.