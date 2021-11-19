Cormark Trims Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Target Price to C$0.30

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TV. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.26.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TV opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.