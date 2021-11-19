Cormark Cuts Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Price Target to C$1.40

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.56% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a current ratio of 21.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.35 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.17.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Drone Delivery Canada will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.