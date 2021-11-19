Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $25.30

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $24.36. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 1,481 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $29.07.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $239,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

