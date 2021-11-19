Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

CRBP opened at $0.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $115.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. On average, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $107,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 47,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,669,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,680 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 434,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

