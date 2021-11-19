Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CPRT stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.76. 933,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.41. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.