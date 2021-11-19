Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $71.78, but opened at $78.00. Copa shares last traded at $79.27, with a volume of 10,718 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $30,700,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Copa by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Copa by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.