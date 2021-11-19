Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
ROAD stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Construction Partners Company Profile
Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.
