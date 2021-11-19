Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.