ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.37. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

