Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Up 51.8% in October

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the October 14th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $355,625,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $186.42 on Friday. Concentrix has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.96.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

