Comtech Telecommunications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,011 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,944% compared to the typical volume of 343 call options.

Shares of CMTL opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $702.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently -13.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

