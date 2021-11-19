Comtech Telecommunications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,011 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,944% compared to the typical volume of 343 call options.
Shares of CMTL opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $702.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.66.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CMTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.
