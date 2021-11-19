Comparing Trevali Mining (TREVF) and Its Competitors

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS: TREVF) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Trevali Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -14.10% 6.22% 2.46% Trevali Mining Competitors -2,152.12% 6.81% -0.01%

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trevali Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Trevali Mining Competitors 690 2342 2725 110 2.38

Trevali Mining currently has a consensus price target of $0.24, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 25.06%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million -$239.33 million -3.00 Trevali Mining Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -14.45

Trevali Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Trevali Mining peers beat Trevali Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

