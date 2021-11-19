Comparing Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) & First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.6% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.08%. First Bancorp has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 33.56% 10.83% 1.42% First Bancorp 34.25% 12.07% 1.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $348.61 million 6.21 $77.76 million $2.09 17.75 First Bancorp $319.03 million 5.38 $81.48 million $3.82 12.62

First Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit; safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.

