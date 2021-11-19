Comparing Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Quantum Materials (OTCMKTS:QTMM) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Quantum Materials alerts:

This table compares Quantum Materials and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Materials N/A N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 127.85% 49.53% 27.95%

This table compares Quantum Materials and Thunder Mountain Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Materials N/A N/A -$8.96 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 14.57 $1.22 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Materials.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Quantum Materials and Thunder Mountain Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Quantum Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Quantum Materials has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Quantum Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Materials

Quantum Materials Corp. engages in the design, development, production and supply of nanomaterials, including quantum dots, tetrapod quantum dots, and other nanoparticles for a range of applications in televisions, displays and other optoelectronics, photovoltaics, solid state lighting, life sciences, security ink, battery, and sensor sectors of the market. The company was founded by Stephen Squires on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in San Marcos, TX.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.