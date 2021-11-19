Comparing nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) & Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET)

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get nCino alerts:

This table compares nCino and Safe-T Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $138.18 million 43.67 -$40.54 million ($0.52) -120.63 Safe-T Group $4.89 million 6.68 -$7.84 million N/A N/A

Safe-T Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nCino.

Volatility and Risk

nCino has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe-T Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for nCino and Safe-T Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 4 7 0 2.64 Safe-T Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

nCino currently has a consensus target price of $79.58, suggesting a potential upside of 26.86%. Safe-T Group has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Safe-T Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Safe-T Group is more favorable than nCino.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and Safe-T Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -21.39% -8.95% -6.65% Safe-T Group -191.11% -39.49% -31.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Safe-T Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

nCino beats Safe-T Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About Safe-T Group

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.